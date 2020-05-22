STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Anurag Kashyap’s Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai  trailer out

The trailer for Anurag Kashyap’s new Netflix film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is out.

Published: 22nd May 2020 09:41 AM

By Express News Service

The trailer for Anurag Kashyap’s new Netflix film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is out. Written by Nihit Bhave, the suspense drama follows a bank cashier who finds an unlimited source of money in her kitchen sink. 
The film is slated for streaming on June 5.The trailer starts with Sarita Pillai (Saiyami Kher) facing plumbing issues at her Mumbai apartment. She lives with her son and musician husband Sushant (Roshan Mathew). One night, bundles of cash start bubbling up her sink (attributed to a mystery figure living upstairs). Sarita gets the notes checked — they turn out authentic. 

This sends her life into a tailspin, as she starts spending the cash to pay off her husband’s debts. But then demonetisation strikes, Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes are scrapped, and Sarita soon works herself into a sticky and dangerous spot. Choked also stars Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande. 

This is Anurag’s fourth venture with Netflix. He had previously co-directed both seasons of Sacred Games, as well as the anthology films Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.“Choked is a labour of love. It’s that film which was made just the way it should be. As a filmmaker, I have nothing to complain about this film in any department. I am just anxious to see how people respond to it,” the filmmaker had recently shared.

