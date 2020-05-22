WATCH | 'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana engage in quirky banter

By IANS

MUMBAI: The trailer of Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", is finally out, and it puts spotlight on how the the film's lead actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, foster a unique bond amid banter and chaos.

The trailer, starting off with Big B and Ayushmann fighting over the rent of an old building, promises the film will be a fun ride.

Big B is seen as Mirza, the landlord of an old depleted 'haveli' (mansion) in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is similar to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk element.

With Baankey not paying his rent and refusing to move out, Mirza decides to sell the house, but it turns out that the building is of archaeological importance. What follows is Mirza's determination to make the deal and Baankey's mission to foil his plans.

The trailer also highlights the existing paradoxes of society when a person is financially struggling.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Sircar said that the movie is as important a film "as my other films".

"This is also made with as much love and care I have Big B, Ayushmann, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Juhi Chaturvedi, Ronnie Lahiri. It is a comic satire. It is based in Lucknow. Lucknow is an important character in the film. It has its own culture, charm, ethos and beauty. It is a real metropolitan city. This film will look and explore Lucknow, people of Lucknow along with these people -- Gulabo and Sitabo," he added.

"Gulabo Sitabo" is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will premiere worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.