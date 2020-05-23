Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-actor Mohit Baghel succumbs to cancer at 26

By IANS

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's "Ready" co-star Mohit Baghel is no more. The 26-year-old actor succumbed to cancer.

Mourning the news of his death, "Dream Girl" director Raaj Shaandilyaa tweeted in Hindi: "Mohit, my brother, what was the hurry? I had told you that the entire industry has stopped for you, please recover fast and come back. Everybody will resume work only after you come back. You act very well, that's why I will wait for you on the set of my next film. And you must come...Om Sai Ram... RIP #cancer."

One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP #JabariyaJodi https://t.co/b0Gr6GpCxg — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 23, 2020

Mohit Baghel was born on June 7, 1993 in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He began his career with the comedy show "Chote Miyaan". The actor has also appeared in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer "Jabariya Jodi". He had recently finished shooting another film with Sidharth Malhotra. He was also a part of the cast of the upcoming film "Bunty Aur Babli 2".

Sidharth Malhotra shared: "Really shocked to hear this news.. Mohit was such a young, happy, funny & talented guy.. we just shot a whole film together! Upsetting news, my prayers with his family."

The actor was reportedly battling cancer from December last year and undergoing treatment for the same in Mathura.