STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan's 'Ready' co-actor Mohit Baghel succumbs to cancer at 26

The actor was reportedly battling cancer from December last year and undergoing treatment for the same in Mathura.

Published: 23rd May 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mohit Baghel (Photo | Twitter/@JayvijaySachan)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's "Ready" co-star Mohit Baghel is no more. The 26-year-old actor succumbed to cancer.

Mourning the news of his death, "Dream Girl" director Raaj Shaandilyaa tweeted in Hindi: "Mohit, my brother, what was the hurry? I had told you that the entire industry has stopped for you, please recover fast and come back. Everybody will resume work only after you come back. You act very well, that's why I will wait for you on the set of my next film. And you must come...Om Sai Ram... RIP #cancer."

Mohit Baghel was born on June 7, 1993 in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He began his career with the comedy show "Chote Miyaan". The actor has also appeared in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer "Jabariya Jodi". He had recently finished shooting another film with Sidharth Malhotra. He was also a part of the cast of the upcoming film "Bunty Aur Babli 2".

Expressing grief at Baghel's demise, Parineeti Chopra tweeted: "One of the nicesttt people to work with! Happy, positive and motivated always. Love you Mohit. RIP?? #JabariyaJodi."

Sidharth Malhotra shared: "Really shocked to hear this news.. Mohit was such a young, happy, funny & talented guy.. we just shot a whole film together! Upsetting news, my prayers with his family."

The actor was reportedly battling cancer from December last year and undergoing treatment for the same in Mathura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salman Khan Mohit Baghel Ready
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp