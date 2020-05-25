STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar mourns demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior

With his social media post, Akshay Kumar shared a picture where he is seen sharing a moment with Balbir Singh Senior.

Published: 25th May 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief through a Twitter post on the demise of legendary hockey player Balbir Singh Senior, and remembered his "amazing personality".

With his social media post, Akshay also shared a picture where he is seen sharing a moment with the late sportsman.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of hockey legend #BalbirSingh ji. Have had the good fortune of meeting him in the past, such an amazing personality! My heartfelt condolences to his family," Akshay wrote.

A three-time Olympic gold medallist, Balbir Singh Senior died this morning at a private hospital in Mohali. The 96-year-old was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital Mohali and was in a "semi-comatose condition". He was hospitalised on May 8 with high fever and breathing trouble. His COVID-19 test had come negative.

ALSO READ: Balbir Singh gave free India its first great sporting moment

"Nanaji passed away this morning," his grandson Kabir said in a statement.

In January last year, Balbir Singh Senior was discharged from PGI after spending more than 100 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

The legendary centre forward was part of the Indian teams that won gold at the 1948 London Olympics, Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956.

ALSO READ: Flying with the flag - When Balbir Singh Sr recalled independent India's maiden Olympic hockey gold

His record for most individual goals scored in an Olympic men's hockey final remains unbeaten. Balbir had set this record when he scored five goals in India's 6-1 win over Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Games.

He was the head coach of the Indian team for the 1975 men's World Cup, which India won and the 1971 men's World Cup, where India earned a bronze medal. He was also conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri in 1957.

TAGS
Akshay Kumar Balbir Singh Senior Balbir Singh Senior death
