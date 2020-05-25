STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Disha Patani turns on her 'Beyonce vibes' in new post

Disha Patani's rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna took to the comment section and dropped a few fire emojis.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has channelled her inner Beyonce in her latest post on social media.

Disha took to Instagram, where she is seen dancing on the latest hit track "Savage". She is seen flaunting her waistline in a grey crop top and yoga pants. To complete her look she sports a baby pink baseball cap.

Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

"Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge," she wrote.

Disha's friend and rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna took to the comment section and dropped a few fire emojis.

Her sister Khushboo Patani wrote: "Bravooo".

Actress Elli AvrRam said: "This is Savage".

Singer Siddharth Mahadevan commented: "Killed it Dishhh.. Watching her live was just insane na?"

Disha's new release "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", starring Salman Khan, was to be this year's big Eid release. However, the film has been pushed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

She also has "Ek Villain 2" coming up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Beyonce Disha Patani
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp