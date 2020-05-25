WATCH | Disha Patani turns on her 'Beyonce vibes' in new post

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has channelled her inner Beyonce in her latest post on social media.

Disha took to Instagram, where she is seen dancing on the latest hit track "Savage". She is seen flaunting her waistline in a grey crop top and yoga pants. To complete her look she sports a baby pink baseball cap.

"Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge," she wrote.

Disha's friend and rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna took to the comment section and dropped a few fire emojis.

Her sister Khushboo Patani wrote: "Bravooo".

Actress Elli AvrRam said: "This is Savage".

Singer Siddharth Mahadevan commented: "Killed it Dishhh.. Watching her live was just insane na?"

Disha's new release "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", starring Salman Khan, was to be this year's big Eid release. However, the film has been pushed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

She also has "Ek Villain 2" coming up.