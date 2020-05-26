STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Animation series in works for superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg'

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan said the biggest USP of 'Dabangg' is that it is a family entertainer and the next logical step to further grow the franchise was to enter the animation space.

Published: 26th May 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan.

A still from Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's hit "Dabangg" franchise will be soon turned into an animated series planned across two seasons.

The first season will have 52 half-hour episodes and the makers are in conversation with various OTT platforms for the release.

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan said the biggest USP of "Dabangg" is that it is a family entertainer and the next logical step to further grow the franchise was to enter the animation space.

"The medium offers unparalleled creative freedom with storytelling, and we can focus on shorter standalone stories in lieu of longer, linear narratives. Chulbul's persona is larger than life and in animation his adventures will be showcased as never seen before," Arbaaz said in a statement.

Animation studio Cosmos-Maya is producing the series which chronicles the day-to-day life of Police Officer Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman in the films.

ALSO READ | Couldn't think of being in Bollywood without Salman Khan, says 'Veer' actress Zareen Khan

"We are very happy to be working with Cosmos-Maya on this glorious franchise which has won the heart of millions. The union has been organic in the sense that the franchise and the studio have both captured the pulse of the Indian masses with entertaining grassroots level storytelling and relatable narratives. Exciting times lie ahead," Arbaaz added.

The show will feature the animated avatars of all iconic characters of the franchise including Sonakshi Sinha's Rajjo, Prajapati, played by the late Vinod Khanna in the films and the three antagonists Chhedi Singh (Sonu Sood), Bachcha Bhaiya (Prakash Raj) and Baali (Sudeep).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bollywood Salman Khan Dabangg
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp