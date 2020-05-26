STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' for 'maligning party's image'

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has filed a complaint against Anushka Sharma for using his photo in the show without his permission.

'Paatal Lok' poster

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bollywood actor-turned-producer Anushka Sharma is facing fresh trouble over her web series 'Paatal Lok'.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has filed a complaint against Anushka Sharma for using his photo in the show without his permission.

The image in question was taken in March, 2018 and is a real image featuring not just Gurjar but also UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It was clicked at the inauguration of a six-lane elevated highway project in Ghaziabad. Yogi Adityanath had even tweeted the images.

A morphed version of the image was used in 'Paatal Lok' in which the image of the fictional and dirty politician Balkrishna Bajpayee has superimposed on that of Adityanath. The faces of the remaining persons in the photo such as Gurjar were left unedited.

In his complaint against Anushka Sharma, Gurjar has sought that the web series shows Gurjar in a bad light and promotes communal disharmony. He has asked for the National Security Act to be invoked against Anushka Sharma and a ban on the show.

The MLA has said in his complaint that the show is trying to malign the image of the BJP and is also 'anti-India'.

Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' is already facing legal trouble with the Gorkha community for allegedly hurting Nepali sentiments.

