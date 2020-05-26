STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Feel kinship with military family: Priyanka Chopra digs out picture of parents on Memorial Day

She complimented the Memorial Day post by a note on how connected she feels to the military families as she also comes from the Army background.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Borth Priyanka Chopra's parents served in the Indian Army. (Photo | Priyanka Chopra Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled her parents' service in the Indian Army as America observed Memorial Day on Monday.

The 37-year-old actor dug out an old picture of her parents in the uniform and posted it on Instagram.

She complimented the Memorial Day post by a note on how connected she feels to the military families as she also comes from the Army background.

"Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that's why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world," she wrote in the caption.

"Today let's think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday @madhumalati #LtcolAshokChopra," her caption further read.

The 'Baywatch' actor is currently staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in the United States.

Memorial Day is observed every year on the last Monday of May to mourn and honour the military personnel of the country who have lost their lives guarding the nation. 

