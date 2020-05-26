STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have you heard this yet? SRK, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor praise Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle'

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit thanked all the stars and said she was touched by the messages.

Published: 26th May 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Madhuri Dixit has released her single called 'Candle.'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Several Bollywood stars took to social media to gush over Madhuri Dixit's just-released debut single "Candle" on Tuesday

Shah Rukh Khan appreciated Madhuri's effort on Twitter: "All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice and how beautiful is she!!! Awesome."

Madhuri Dixit was touched by the message. She replied: "Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me.I am so happy you liked the song."

Among others who praised Madhuri's "Candle" was Anil Kapoor, who worked with the actress in several hits. "A beautiful message and song! #Candle will surely tug at your heartstrings! Absolutely love the song @MadhuriDixit!" wrote Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt, who has also given singing a shot, loved Madhuri's voice: "Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song @MadhuriDixit. If you guys haven't heard it yet, go listen to it now #Candle."

Hrithik Roshan tweeted: "Have you heard this yet? what a beautiful voice you have mam.@MadhuriDixit."

