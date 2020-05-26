STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My first film with Abhishek, such fun: Amitabh Bachchan on 15 years of 'Bunty Aur Babli'

Published: 26th May 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from the famous song 'Kaja ra re' in the movie Bunty aur Bubli starring Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan and for this song Aishwarya Rai. (YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday fondly remembered 15 years of the hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which marked his first on-screen outing with actor, son Abhishek Bachchan.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the 2005 film featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as con artiste partners-in-crime while Amitabh Bachchan played a cop on a mission to catch them.

The crime comedy also featured actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who would marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, in a special appearance in the chartbuster track, "Kajra Re".

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film, along with a picture from a stage show with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"15 years...'Bunty Aur Babli'. My first film with Abhishek. Such fun and what a team! And 'kajaraare' on all our stage shows, yoo hooo!" the 77-year-old actor wrote.

The father-son duo later collaborated on films such as "Sarkar" series, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", and "Paa".

The sequel to "Bunty Aur Babli", backed by Yash Raj Films, was scheduled to be released on June 26 this year.

Touted as a "rebooted sequel", the film features Rani and Saif Ali Khan, who steps in for Abhishek Bachchan as the titular Bunty in the project.

It also stars "Gully Boy" star Siddhant Chaturvedi and "The Forgotten Army" actor Sharvari.

