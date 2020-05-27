STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People still know me best as the 'Sunny Sunny' girl: Evelyn Sharma

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma said that it is important to celebrate career milestones.

Published: 27th May 2020 06:31 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Evelyn Sharma feels that people still know her best as the "Sunny Sunny" girl from the 2014 film "Yaariyaan", and said that it is important to celebrate career milestones.

"My debut film in Bollywood was 'From Sydney With Love'! How funny that now I am in love and engaged to a boy from Sydney! My breakthrough moment was of course with Ayan Mukerji's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, produced by Karan Johar," she recalled, speaking to IANS.

"Having been part big multicast films like 'Main Tera Hero' with Varun Dhawan or Imtiaz Ali's Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' has been an absolute delight." Evelyn added.

She says she will love the song "Sunny sunny" forever.

"I think people still know me best as the "Sunny sunny" girl from the film 'Yariyaan', and I will love that song forever for that fact." she added.

Over time, Evelyn has featured in 15 film.

"By now I have been in over 15 films, I think celebrating your career milestones is super important because your fans will always love you most for those roles. Another movie very close to my heart and to my fans is "Ishqedarriyaan" where I got to play a smalltown girl from Himanchal and felt deeply connected to my Indian roots," the actress said.

She added: "I also always dreamt of doing an action role and was super excited to be part of the mega-blockbuster film "Saaho", alongside Bahubali superstar Prabhas. I will always be thankful to director Sujeeth and the team for making me a part of this movie. "Saaho" was a dream come true."

