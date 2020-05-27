Sujoy Ghosh feels 'Kahaani 2' might be a 'disturbing' watch for Angad Bedi

By IANS

MUMBAI: His film "Kahaani 2" might be a little disturbing for actor Angad Bedi, feels director Sujoy Ghosh.

On Wednesday, Ghosh tweeted asking netizens to watch "Kahaani 2".

He wrote: "I have a feeling Zee5 is showing kahaani 2 today. so agar iccha hua toh dekh lena (watch it if you feel like)."

Angad Bedi replied: "Iccha hui dada (I want to watch it Dada).

The filmmaker replied to Angad: "Dekh. But tu naya naya baap hai.. might be a little disturbing for you." (Watch it. But you have just become a father. So it might be a little disturbing for you)."

"Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh" is billed as a suspense drama. The film starring Vidya Baland and Arjun Rampal in the lead, talks about the story of a single mother and her fight against criminals to save her adopted daughter who is a victim of child abuse.

The film, which is the second installment in the "Kahaani" franchise released in December 2016, but did not enjoy as much popularity as "Kahaani" (2012).