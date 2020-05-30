Ananya Panday's 'unofficial' poster of her upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Pandey has created the first 'unofficial poster' of her upcoming film, "Khaali Peeli".

Ananya took to Instagram and shared a photograph of herself painting on a piece of paper. In the image, one can see a black-and-yellow taxi alongside the popular cartoon character Peppa Pig.

The budding actress, who is seen in a black and yellow top paired with a white pair of jeans, wrote: "Painting the first unofficial poster of 'Khaali Peeli' (ft. @ishaankhatter and Peppa Pig)."

Ishaan, who stars opposite Ananya in the film, commented: "Peppa pig is in our film? Must've missed that day of shoot."

In "Khaali Peeli", Ishaan essays a Mumbai cab driver. The romantic action film is a roller coaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night. The film is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.