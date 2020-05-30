STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
John Cena posts Ranveer's picture, calls him 'Stone Cold Singh'

Published: 30th May 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor John Cena (L) and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

Hollywood actor John Cena (L) and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh (Photo | AP and PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh had a good laugh after former WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena posted a photograph of the Bollywood's livewire, calling him "Stone Cold Singh."

In March, Ranveer had shared a photograph where he looked like a zombie and carried dreadlocks. Cena has picked out that image now and, sharing it on his Instagram profile, has captioned it "Stone Cold Singh".

Ranveer took to the comment section and simply wrote: "Hahahaha".

This is not the first time Cena has shared a Bollywood personality's photograph on his profile. He has previously posted pictures of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz.

On the acting front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial "'83". The actor will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.

