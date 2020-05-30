STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nushrat Bharucha to star in Hindi remake of Marathi horror film

Nushrat Bharucha will play the lead in the Hindi remake of the hit Marathi horror film Lapachhapi.

Published: 30th May 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Nushrat Bharucha

Actress Nushrat Bharucha.

By Express News Service

Nushrat Bharucha will play the lead in the Hindi remake of the hit Marathi horror film Lapachhapi. Titled Chhori, the film is co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV. The remake is being written by Vishal Kapoor and directed by Vishal Furia, the original creators of Lapachhapi (2016).“I am extremely excited to be a part of Chhori,” Nushrat shares. “This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful.”

A horror-thriller, Lapachhapi (meaning ‘hide and seek’) follows a pregnant woman and her husband who move into a haunted house. The film blended genre scares with social commentary on age-old practices and beliefs.“Getting a chance to revisit the film has been amazing,” says director Vishal Furia. “I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, scary and thrilling film.”

Crypt TV is an American entertainment banner focused on digital horror content. Co-founded by Eli Roth and Jack Davis, the company had entered a deal with Abundantia Entertainment in 2019. Chhori will mark their first feature offering in India. Jack says, “Abundantia and Crypt share a passion for using genre as a way to tell culture-changing stories and I found the perfect mix of that and meaningful social issues in Lapachhapi.”

Producer Vikram Malhotra adds, “I am confident that our collaboration on this film will allow us to create some irresistibly scary content under our latest vertical ‘Psych’. I am also delighted to collaborate with 
the immensely talented Nushrat.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nushrat Bharucha Marathi horror film Lapachhapi Hindi remake
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp