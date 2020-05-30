STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Wonder Woman' isn't just a character but a state of mind: Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chillar took to Instagram and posted an artwork shared by the artist Swapnil Pawar, where she is seen in the 'Wonder Woman' avatar.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar

2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former beauty queen and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says Wonder Woman has been a favourite of hers because she feels the superhero is not just a character but also a state of mind.

Manushi took to Instagram and posted an artwork shared by the artist Swapnil Pawar, where she is seen in the "Wonder Woman" avatar.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "'I am the man who can'. 'Wonder Woman' has always been a favourite because for me, she isn't just a character but a state of mind. @swapnilmpawar, this is the best surprise! Thank you for the love!

"P.S. - Maybe this picture is from a parallel universe?"

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film "Prithviraj".

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, "Prithviraj" is based on the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay as Prithviraj, while Manushi will play the role of the Sanyogita, the love of his life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wonder Woman Manushi Chhillar
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp