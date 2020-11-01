Bollywood extends birthday greetings to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the actor clocks 47

By ANI

NEW DELHI:As the dazzling blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Anushka Sharma extended greetings to her.

The Former Miss World's 'Devdas' co-star Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram stories to post a throwback picture of herself with Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

"Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for DEVDAS seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead," she wrote along with the picture.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra also posted a similar picture of herself with the birthday girl and her daughter and penned down a sweet birthday wish for her.

"Happiest birthday to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. May you always be blessed abundantly, my dear," she wrote.

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of her 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' co-star and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aish. May you keep spreading radiance all around."

