Bollywood extends birthday greetings to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the actor clocks 47

Published: 01st November 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Happy-Birthday-Rare-Photos

A rare still of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:As the dazzling blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Anushka Sharma extended greetings to her.

The Former Miss World's 'Devdas' co-star Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram stories to post a throwback picture of herself with Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

"Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for DEVDAS seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead," she wrote along with the picture.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra also posted a similar picture of herself with the birthday girl and her daughter and penned down a sweet birthday wish for her.

"Happiest birthday to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. May you always be blessed abundantly, my dear," she wrote.

Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of her 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' co-star and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aish. May you keep spreading radiance all around."

The former Miss World and the radiant beauty is celebrating her 47th birthday with her family.

