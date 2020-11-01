STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I've known you for centuries: Ayushmann Khurrana on his '125th' wedding anniversary with Tahira

He posted a love-soaked picture of himself with Tahira where is seen enjoying a piggyback ride on him and complimented the post with an equally adorable caption.

Published: 01st November 2020

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As he completed 12 years of married life with his author wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday dubbed it as their "125 years of togetherness".

The Vicky Donor actor took to Instagram to mark the special day and to appreciate his childhood sweetheart who is now his wife.

He posted a love-soaked picture of himself with Tahira where is seen enjoying a piggyback ride on him and complimented the post with an equally adorable caption.

"Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can't be limited to this lifetime," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

"You're my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it'll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap Umm," he added.

The post received scores of congratulatory comments from the fans of the couple as well as from Bollywood celebrities including Khurrana's brother Aparshakti Khurrana, actor Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Tabu, Bipasha Basu, and others.

