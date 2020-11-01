STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mukesh Khanna says #MeToo remarks wrongly presented: My career testimony to how much I respect women

The #MeToo movement started in Hollywood in 2017 after many women from the entertainment industry called out various powerful men for sexually harassing them, drawing focus on workplace safety.

Published: 01st November 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has issued a statement clarifying his remarks on the #MeToo movement, which led to outrage on social media, saying that his comments were presented in a "wrong manner".

According to a video clip from an interview given to a news channel, Khanna claimed that #MeToo happened because women tried "walking shoulder to shoulder with men".

Responding to the criticism from social media users, the 62-year-old actor released a statement on Instagram Saturday, saying he was being made to look "anti-women".

"I respect women and I'm concerned regarding their safety. Some people have created a lot of noise out of a clipping from my interview."

"I never said that women shouldn't work. In that video, I was merely throwing light on the difficulties women face when they step out to work. But I never said that MeToo happens when women go out," the actor wrote.

ALSO WATCH | Mukesh Khanna says MeToo movement began because women started working; women aren’t equal to men

The #MeToo movement started in Hollywood in 2017 after many women from the entertainment industry called out various powerful men for sexually harassing them, drawing focus on workplace safety.

A year later, it gathered momentum in Bollywood when actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment.

Following this, many women in the Indian film industry came out to speak against the culture of a toxic work environment.

Khanna, best known for playing the titular superhero in TV series "Shaktimaan" and Bhishma Pitamaha in "Mahabharata", said he had also expressed his concern over women's safety in the workplace a year ago in a video message.

The actor wrote his career of four decades is a reflection of his respect for women.

"I just want to request all my friends and well-wishers to not present my statement in a wrong manner. My career of forty years is a testimony to how much I respect women."

"If my statement has hurt any woman, then I am really sad that I haven't been able to put across my thoughts in a correct manner," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukesh Khanna MeToo Mukesh Khanna MeToo comment
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp