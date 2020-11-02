Can get Dhruv Rathee behind bars for lying: Kangana Ranaut calls YouTuber 'dimwit' amid 'fake video' claim

By Online Desk

Courting controversy, actress Kangana Ranaut called popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee a 'dimwit' amid allegations that he charged a fee of Rs 60 lakh for making an 'insincere' video on her.

Retweeting filmmaker and journalist Eray Cather's tweet, the actress said that she could get the YouTuber jailed for his false remarks on her house demolition.

Ha ha well done @ErayCr of course this dimwit gets money to make fake videos I can get him behind bars for lying about BMC notice for my house in his video for which he got paid 60 lakhs,why will anyone lie openly about legal matters unless not given government support or money. https://t.co/lJjKMkHiJw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

Although Cather's tweet did not name Rathee specifically, speculation was laid to rest after Dhruv responded to it dismissing all such claims.

One: I've not named anyone. If you feel it's you, you're welcome.



Two: About your fees & deals, @dhruv_rathee — I will definitely talk about it, but my focus is not that as of now. So wait for a while.



Three: Am glad you dropped the vid, or not planning now. You answered it. https://t.co/9C4M5MaMr3 — Eray Cather (@ErayCr) October 31, 2020

"Lol, is this bulls**t fake news referring to me?First of all no one paid me any money to make Kangana video. Secondly, I’m not planning to make any video on SSR. And thirdly, I really wish my sponsoring fees was 30 Lakh per video, how rich would I be,” he said.

Cather then responded by writing: “One: I’ve not named anyone. If you feel it’s you, you’re welcome. Two: About your fees & deals, @dhruv_rathee— I will definitely talk about it, but my focus is not that as of now. So wait for a while. Three: Am glad you dropped the vid, or not planning now. You answered it.”

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW | 'Persistence and patience are the hallmarks of success', says YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Dhruv's video titled 'Reality of Drama' has clocked close to four million views on YouTube and talks about the controversy surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty and events that ensued since then, including the demolition of Kangana's house by Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation.

You can watch the video here: