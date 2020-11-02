STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy Birthday SRK: Bollywood wishes King Khan as the actor turns 55

Actors like Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, and filmmaker Farah Khan took to social media to wish the megastar on his birthday.

Published: 02nd November 2020

Shah Rukh Khan (Earnings: 124.38 crore)

Shah Rukh Khan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood celebrities extended birthday greetings to the 'Baadshah,' of Bollywood, as he turned 55 on Monday.

Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with his old friend and wrote, "Happy birthday @iamsrk .. the most valuable Antiques are old friends."

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to the photo-sharing platform and posted a still from the song 'Marjaani,' featuring her and "King Khan."

"Happy birthday King Khan... Let's always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring @iamsrkm," she wrote in the caption.

Khan's 'Baazigar' co-star Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture with him to extend her birthday greetings.

"A very happy birthday to my first hero, my Baazigar @iamsrk I pray you always get all that your heart desires & a lot more, because you deserve all of it, Shah," Shilpa wrote along with the picture.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a group picture of himself, his actor wife Genelia Deshmukh, and the megastar to wish him.

"This image says it all..... Happy Birthday Dearest @iamsrk - we love you loads. @geneliad #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan," he wrote in the caption.

Actor Anushka Sharma who started her acting career with Khan in Yash Raj Films 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,' took to her Instagram story and posted a picture with him.

"A To your wit, charm, intelligence & openheartedness! Have a legendary birthday Shahrukh," she wrote.

Dhak Dhak girl also posted several pictures with her 'Devdas,' co-star and wrote,"Whenever we meet, there's masti, magic & loads of love. Here's wishing you a very happy birthday @iamsrk. Stay safe & hope to see you soon."

The megastar turned 55 on Monday and celebrated the special occasion with his family in a low key manner.

