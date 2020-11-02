STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Vivah' actress Amrita Rao, husband RJ Anmol blessed with baby boy

On October 19, Amrita had revealed that she is nine-month pregnant by posting a cute photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump.

Published: 02nd November 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Amrita Rao with husband RJ Anmol (Photo | Amrita Rao, Instagram)

Actress Amrita Rao with husband RJ Anmol (Photo | Amrita Rao, Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol have welcomed their first child as the couple has been blessed with a baby boy this morning.

"Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family of the duo is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thanked everyone for their wishes and blessings," their spokesperson said in a statement.

The actor looked pretty in a white mini dress while RJ was seen in a black T-Shirt and white shorts.

Amrita who is best known for her work in films like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Vivah', 'Welcome to Sajjanpur' among others, was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray' in 2019.

