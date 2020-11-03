STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I don't worry if I lose out on endorsements or film projects: Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripath does not worry if he loses out on endorsements or film projects.

Published: 03rd November 2020 07:03 PM

By IANS

Actor Pankaj Tripath does not worry if he loses out on endorsements or film projects.

"I am content with whatever I have. I am satisfied and I have conditioned myself such that my needs are limited. Hence, I don't worry if I lose out on endorsements or film projects," said the "Mirzapur" actor.

He feels that one should primarily work for love.

"I often let go of lucrative offers if they don't match my value system. I am a sentimental man who decides from his heart and works for the sheer joy of art. I am thankfully past that phase where I worked for survival," said Tripathi.

"Quality is important to me and I want my work to create a rich legacy that will inspire many more artistes like me. At this point in my life, if I work for anything except for the power of the stories that appeal to me, I'd be inauthentic to myself. I am happy with work coming my way. I am associating with collaborators who are making me better. And that's enough to ensure I get a good night's sleep," he added.

