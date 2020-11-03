STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manusmriti row: Amitabh Bachchan trolled on Twitter after FIR over KBC question

Amitabh Bachchan was trolled on Twitter after reports emerged stating that an FIR has been lodged against him.

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:25 PM

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan was trolled on Twitter throughout Tuesday after reports emerged stating that an FIR has been lodged against him and the makers of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

Bachchan's name trended after a section of netizens targeted him saying he has humiliated Hindus by asking a question about burning Manusmriti in the show.

"It a shame on Amitabh Bachchan who is only concern about his income, they can make lakhs of questions on KBC but prefer to be controvercial quiz questions which as a indian every time , some where this should be stopped," tweeted a user.

"Amitabh Bachchan, who has reached this stage only because of Hindus, does not leave any chance to humiliate this Hindu religion. We do not blame him, but we Hindus who gave him everything. I strongly condemn Amitabh Bachchan's question in kbc. Boycott kbc completely," retorted another user.

"Please unfollow Super Smart, Angry Young Man, Maths Genius Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji on all SM platforms. No more scope #Bollywood stars working against #Hindus," wrote another user.

"Mr Amitabh Bachchan can you dare to ask any questions like this on Quran? You will face the consequences. Hindus are peaceful doesn't mean they can tolerate insult of our Ancient religious culture and heritage," warned another user.

However, a section of netizens also came out in support of the veteran actor.

"I genuinely don't understand why there's an FIR against Amitabh Bachchan. It's something that happened in the past and they just asked a question on it," shared a user.

"Why Amitabh Bachchan ? If you wana do FIR then do on the person who gives AB questions. Reading a question from what has happened in history & explaining it can never be the issue," explained another user.

Meanwhile, some netizens also alleged that this might be a publicity stunt for the sake of TV ratings.

"FIR filed against Amitabh Bachchan, KBC makers for asking a question on burning Manusmriti. This action will increase TRP of the show. #KBC2020," tweeted a user.

The problem arose following a question that Bachchan asked in the Karamveer episode. Social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anoop Soni were guests on the episode.

The question for Rs 6,40,000 and was: "On 25 December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?" The options given were, a) Vishnu Purana, b) Bhagavad Gita, c) Rigdev, and d) Manusmriti.

The right answer was Manusmriti.

Explaining the answer, Amitabh Bachchan said in Hindi that in 1927, Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti and also burned copies of it to prove a point against caste system.

