'Mumbai Saga' belong to the theatres: Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta says his upcoming multistarrer, Mumbai Saga, has been solely made for the big screen experience.

Published: 03rd November 2020

A still from 'Mumbai Saga'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta says his upcoming multistarrer, Mumbai Saga, has been solely made for the big screen experience, and he is determined to release the film only in theatres.

"#MUMBAISAGA: We are in the thick of final edits, VFX, BGM, SFX, DI Grading & final sound mixing. Everyday with every moment my team & I feel only one common emotion... MUMBAI SAGA BELONGS TO THE THEATRES. It's been solely & single heartedly made for the big screen experience," Gupta tweeted while sharing an update about the film.

"And the more we see it & experience it everyday the more convinced we are that it needs THEATRES. #MumbaiSaga," he added.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the gangster drama features actors John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi and Gulshan Grover.

At a time when many filmmakers are looking at realistic themes and actors with down-to-earth image to create commercial entertainers, the filmmaker also wondered about the missing "herogiri" in Bollywood.

"Why and where has herogiri gone from our films??? I mean isn't that the whole point of making commercial blockbusters??? It's alive and thriving down south," he tweeted.

Earlier, Gupta had opened up on how he is going to complete the remaining portion of his "Mumbai Saga".

"The only thing my company is going to do is the balance pending work, for which we'll head to Ramoji film city. We've got work on two sets, so we'll put up those two sets and there will be nobody coming from outside those gates," he said, adding: "The people we take from here will be a limited number. This will ensure a sense of security which was not probable in Mumbai, where you've got people coming from different parts of the city, and even with all necessary precautions taken, one can't be 100 percent sure of being safe. It's not a risk I'd like my cast and senior technicians to face."

