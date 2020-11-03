Sonu Sood advices a fan on how to get Shah Rukh Khan-style birthday celebration

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping a lot of people amid the pandemic, on Tuesday got a funny request from one of the social media users.

The user posted a picture from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations. In the image, the Dubai skyscraper, Burj Khalia, is lit up with a birthday wish for SRK, showcasing stills of the actor from his films like "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Don" and "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

"Sonu sir. 5 November ko birthday hai. Aise hi Burj Khalifa pe celebration karwa do please (My birthday is on November 5. Please arrange such a celebration for me)," the user requested.

Sonu's advice was priceless.

"Bas aapka janamdin teen din late ho gaya hai. Khair thodi si mehnat karo aur naam kamaao... zindagi me fir dekhna Burj Khalifa kya aasmaan pe naam likh degi duniya (You are just three days late with your birthday. Work hard and earn a name for yourself, and the world will write your name in the sky, not just Burj Khalifa)," Sonu tweeted.

SRK celebrated his birthday with his family in Dubai on Monday. He is currently in the UAE to support his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.