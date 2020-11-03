STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

What Alia Bhatt does when she has 'too much energy and no one to talk to'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared what she does when she has too much energy and no one to talk to.

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has shared what she does when she has too much energy and no one to talk to.

"My post pack up routine," she wrote on her Instagram story before explaining.

"Hydrate," she wrote along with a clip showing her water bottle as she travelled back to her place in the car.

"Look outside the window, whilst subtly promoting best friend's clothing brand," she shared with a clip featuring herself wearing a mask and looking outside the window of the car.

In her next Instagram show, she wrote: "Watch the beautiful sunrise and accidentally pap Mr man", and attached a moving video of sunrise.

"Do all this while listening to some of my fav songs," she added.

The actress also posted the reason behind sharing all the information.

"Subject you to this random information since I have got too much energy and no one to talk to," she wrote.

On the work front, with unlock in place, Alia has shot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" in Mumbai.

She is now onto her next, "RRR", her mega project down South with "Bahubali" maker SS Rajamouli. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp