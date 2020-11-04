STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan dies at 46

The news of his demise was shared by actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on social media.

Published: 04th November 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Faraaz Khan. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Faraaz Khan, known for starring in movies such as "Fareb" and "Mehndi" in the 1990s, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

He was 46.

"With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most.

"Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill," Bhatt said.

Khan, son of late Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru last month after suffering multiple seizures.

His family members, Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon, had started a fundraising campaign to gather funds for his treatment.

They had said that Khan had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year and it aggravated recently.

Khan suffered seizures thrice when he was being taken to the hospital and it was later diagnosed that he had a "herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest".

Bhatt had last month urged people to offer financial support for Khan's treatment.

Following which, superstar Salman Khan had paid for Khan's medical expenses.

Khan had marked his debut in Bollywood in 1996 with Vikram Bhatt-directed "Fareb".

He found fame after he featured as Rani Mukherjee's husband in social drama "Mehendi".

His film credits also include movies such as "Prithvi", "Dulhan Banoo Main Teri", "Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya" and "Chand Bujh Gaya".

Khan also starred in a many TV shows such as "Achanak 37 Saal Baad", "Lipstick", "Ssshhhh...Koi Hai" and "Raat Hone Ko Hai".

