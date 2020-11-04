Milind Soman runs naked on the beach on his 55th birthday

By IANS

MUMBAI: When it comes to celebrating his birthday, Milind Soman sure believes in doing it with some originality, and in birthday suit! At 55, the model-actor and fitness enthusiast celebrated his birthday on Wednesday by running nude on a beach in Goa.

"Happy birthday to me ! #55," he wrote while sharing the picture on Instagram and Twitter, and gave photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar.

55 and running ! @5Earthy pic.twitter.com/TGoLFQxmui — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 4, 2020

Ankita also showered some love as she shared a birthday message for her husband.

"Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day. Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run #happybirthday #birthdayboy #love #55 #foreverlove #celebration #runnersofinstagram #goa," she wrote on Instagram.

This is not the first time Milind has bared it all for the camera. He created quite the frenzy way back in the early 1990s when he posed nude along with former Miss India Madhu Sapre for an advertisement.

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The popular web series is set for a third season, with actress Tannishtha Chatterjee on board to direct all episodes of the season. However, it is still unclear if Milind will be seen in the upcoming third season.