Umesh Shukla’s next on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

Director Umesh Shukla had wrapped up his upcoming film Aankh Micholi before the nationwide lockdown and is currently locking the final edit.

He will also begin work on a biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who worked on prominent criminal cases and helped prosecute suspects in the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

“Yes, my next is on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The script is almost locked and I will start approaching actors soon, I am very excited,” Umesh shared, adding that, as a producer too, he will roll with multiple projects by early next year, one of them with Nawazuddin Siddhiqui to be directed by Sejal Shah. “It’s an incredible story, you won’t believe it’s true,” Umesh said.