Kangana Ranaut house demolition: Court grants bail to woman labourer

In the bail plea filed by her advocate Shriganesh Sawalkar, the woman submitted that she was falsely implicated in the case.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut visiting her office demolished by BMC.

Kangana Ranaut visiting her office demolished by BMC. (Photo | ANI, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Thursday granted bail to a woman laborer arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance and preventing a public servant from discharging his duties during the civic body-initiated demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here in September.

Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani granted bail to Sapna Perera (51) on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

She was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 353 (assault), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and provisions of the Bombay Police Act.

According to the prosecution, a group of 15 to 20 people had gathered outside Ranaut's premises in Bandra where the demolition was going on.

The group shouted slogans and tried to prevent policemen from discharging their duties, it alleged.

The woman laborer was later arrested.

The woman further said she is a laborer and does not have any connection with Ranaut and (Shiv Sena) leader Sanjay Raut.

"She is not connected with any political party. The present applicant never supports or opposes any political party or agenda," her plea said.

Accepting the plea, the court granted her bail.

