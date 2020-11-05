STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Tuesday hinted at a theatrical release of the forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket, which has commenced shooting.

Published: 05th November 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Taapsee Pannu in 'Rashmi Rocket' (Photo | Taapsee Pannu, Twitter)

By Express News Service

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Tuesday hinted at a theatrical release of the forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket, which has commenced shooting.The production house RSVP movies announced on their official Twitter account that the Taapsee Pannu-starrer has begun shooting on Tuesday.“We are soon going to hear only one name on the tracks! #RashmiRocket, filming begins today!” they tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Kanika wrote from her verified account: “See u at the movies!! #rashmirocket.”The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Her village fondly knows her as ‘Rocket’.

When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with hurdles. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film.Rashmi Rocket is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon. The music is composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is expected to be out in 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rashmi rocket Taapsee Pannu
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp