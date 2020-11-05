Kanika Dhillon hints at theatrical release of Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket

By Express News Service

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Tuesday hinted at a theatrical release of the forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket, which has commenced shooting.The production house RSVP movies announced on their official Twitter account that the Taapsee Pannu-starrer has begun shooting on Tuesday.“We are soon going to hear only one name on the tracks! #RashmiRocket, filming begins today!” they tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Kanika wrote from her verified account: “See u at the movies!! #rashmirocket.”The Akarsh Khurana directorial is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch, who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Her village fondly knows her as ‘Rocket’.

When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with hurdles. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film.Rashmi Rocket is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha, and Kanika Dhillon. The music is composed by Amit Trivedi. The film is expected to be out in 2021.