Tiger Shroff drops his first look from upcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath'

By Express News Service

Tiger Shroff will be starring in a post-pandemic action film set in a dystopic future. The film, titled Ganapath, is directed by Vikas Behl and produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Sharing the motion poster of Ganapath, Tiger said in a statement, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky (Bhagnani, producer) the script and scale look promising.

I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.” The poster reveals a dystopic Mumbai with Tiger trampling a heap of rubble. “Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai,” he flexes, which is roughly the Indian equivalent of ‘Fear is the mind-killer.’ We are also prepped for future installments (this one’s called Ganapath Part 1) and a 2022 release date.

Ganapath is produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani in association with Good Co. production. The film is set to go on floors in mid-2021. Tiger Shroff’s last release was Baaghi 3. He stars alongside Kriti Sanon in the forthcoming Heropanti 2.