STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Tiger Shroff drops his first look from upcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath'

The 'Baaghi', actor took to social media to share a short teaser motion poster giving a glimpse of the 'Ganapath' world.

Published: 05th November 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Tiger Shroff will be starring in a post-pandemic action film set in a dystopic future. The film, titled Ganapath, is directed by Vikas Behl and produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Sharing the motion poster of Ganapath, Tiger said in a statement, “This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky (Bhagnani, producer) the script and scale look promising.

I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them.”  The poster reveals a dystopic Mumbai with Tiger trampling a heap of rubble. “Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai,” he flexes, which is roughly the Indian equivalent of ‘Fear is the mind-killer.’ We are also prepped for future installments (this one’s called Ganapath Part 1) and a 2022 release date.

Ganapath is produced by Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani in association with Good Co. production. The film is set to go on floors in mid-2021. Tiger Shroff’s last release was Baaghi 3. He stars alongside Kriti Sanon in the forthcoming Heropanti 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Shroff Ganapath
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp