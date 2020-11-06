STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bittersweet moment for me': Shilpa Shetty wraps 'Nikamma' shoot

Shetty took to Instagram and posted pictures with the cast and crew from the shoot and said that she is taking back memories from the film that will 'last a lifetime'.

Published: 06th November 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty on Thursday said she has finished shooting for her upcoming "Nikamma", calling it an unforgettable experience. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action entertainer also stars "Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota" actor Abhimanyu Dassani and singer Shirley Setia.

Shetty took to Instagram and posted pictures with the cast and crew from the shoot. "The 'Nikamma' shoot wrap is a bitter-sweet moment for me...I've had an absolute blast shooting with this crazy #Nikamma bunch! We've spent so much time together that I'm really going to miss all the madness," the actor added.

Shetty said that she is taking back memories from the film that will "last a lifetime". "All thanks to my director, Sabbir Khan, Abhimanyu, and Shirley. Can't wait for you all to see the result of our labour of love! For now, it's a wrap.Yay!" The film was scheduled to be released on June 5 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan said the crew had to wait for eight months to finish shoot of eight days, which included filming the climax. "When we cut short our final leg of shoot as the pandemic hit us, little did we know that we'd drift into months of uncertainty. Very gingerly I picked up the pieces to rebuild as the shoot involved an emotionally charged, adrenaline infused climax...I shuddered for days thinking how I would manage this in the prevalent times of social distancing. But like they say all's well that ends well," the director added.

"Nikamma" marks Shetty's comeback to movies. The actor's last full-fledged screen outing was 2007's "Apne". She will also been seen in Priyadarshan's comedy "Hungama 2".

