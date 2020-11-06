Kartik Aaryan's 'eyes do the talking' in latest Instagram post

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Friday treated fans to a stunning sunkissed selfie as he flaunts his new look with long hair and a full-grown beard.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor posted a picture on Instagram, in which he lets 'his eyes do the talking'. In the intriguing capture, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' star's luscious locks are seen covering half of his face, while he flaunts his looks. The actor is seen sporting a full-grown mustache, as he donned a white crew-neck T-shirt.

Aaryan captioned the post as, "Let the eyes do the talking."

Celebrity followers including Bhumi Pednekar and more than 7 lakh fans liked the post that garnered more than 7 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Pednekar wrote in comments, "And the hair (with a relieved face emoji)."

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier last month, actor Kartik Aaryan hit the shooting floor, as he walked the ramp to flag off Lakme Fashion Week digitally.

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star had turned showstopper for celebrity costume designer Manish Malhotra, who teamed up with Mijwan Welfare Association, which works with women artisans.