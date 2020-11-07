STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor-model Milind Soman booked for 'nude run' on Goa beach

A police official said that the case was registered on Friday, a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection.

Milind Soman

Milind Soman

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Police have registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity, after he recently posted a picture of himself running nude on a beach in the state to mark his birthday, a police official said on Saturday.

He said that the case was registered on Friday, a day after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection. Soman had shared his picture on his Instagram profile, which showed him running nude on a beach to mark his 55th birthday.

"Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch," Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

ALSO READ| Post Poonam Pandey's arrest in Goa for 'obscenity', Twitterati questions why Milind Soman got away

In the Instagram post, Soman gave the photo credit to his wife Ankita Konwar. The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.

On Thursday, the police had arrested actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an "objectionable" video at a dam in Canacona town in South Goa.

