Humans wrapped nature in plastic: Juhi Chawla gets vocal about PPE waste

By Express News Service

Juhi Chawla on Friday took to her Twitter handle to share a powerful post about nature and humans.

“Humans wrapped the nature in plastic, the nature hit back by wrapping humans in plastic,” the picture said. While many found Juhi’s post “apt”, one user wrote,

“There has to be an affordable alternative to plastic, then only things will change.”.

While another said that humans are throwing even more plastic waste because of PPE kits.

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles.

It narrates the story of a closeted lesbian, Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Madhumalti Kapoor, Seema Bhargava, Alka Badola Kaushal and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.