ICC to probe molestation allegations against actor Vijay Raaz

By Express News Service

The makers of Sherni have set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to probe the molestation allegations against actor Vijay Raaz.

Vijay was arrested on November 3 by the Gondia Police for allegedly molesting a female crew member. He was granted bail the next day.

Recently, reports emerged that Vijay had returned to the film’s sets to complete his portions. However, as per a report in Mid-Day, the actor has left the shoot and returned to Mumbai.

Director Amit Masurkar and producer Vikram Malhotra have now set an ICC committee to probe the matter. Their action will be decided once the ICC gives its ruling, the report adds.

Vijay Raaz has appeared in over 80 Bollywood films, including recent releases like Lootcase, Gulabo Sitabo, and Gully Boy. Sherni is headlined by Vidya Balan. The film explores the man-animal conflict in the forests of MP.