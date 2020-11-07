Mahesh Manjrekar begins shooting for his dream project, a thriller

By Express News Service

NH Studioz, which has been a part of films like Pink, Shivaay, Began Jaan, and Omerta, has joined hands with actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar for his untitled next.

The film, a Marathi crime thriller, has started shooting its first schedule since October 28. It is touted to be the biggest Marathi release of 2021. The film is co-produced by Vijay Shinde.

Talking about the project, director Mahesh Manjrekar said, “I have been thinking about making this project for a long time, the story was already built up in my head and when I met my long-time friend Vijay Shinde on one of the occasions I narrated this storyline to him. Immediately, Vijay roped in Narendra ji, knowing his inclination towards content-driven films.

With Ninety-nine productions and NH Studioz, We have the most appropriate synergy backing the film. I am deeply humbled by this and thank them for keeping faith in me and the project.” Commenting on his foray into Marathi cinema, Shreyans Hirawat, Director of NH Studioz, said, “We at NH Studioz believe in good content and have been waiting patiently for the right script.

We feel blessed to launch our first Marathi project with an industry veteran like Mahesh Manjrekar. We were instantly hooked on to the story when Maheshji narrated it and wanted to be associated with the film. We are glad to add this new chapter to our journey as we complete 40 years in the industry.”