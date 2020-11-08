STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut shares details of her brother Aksht's destination wedding

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared that her brother Aksht will get married in Udaipur.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared that her brother Aksht will get married in Udaipur.

Revealing more details about the "intimate" wedding, Kangana tweeted: "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother's destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it's a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."

Not only this, she also shared a picture of her with her brother from their childhood days.

"Aksht's face in this picture making me nostalgic, growing up I bullied him, I was always up to something and willingly/unwillingly he played my perfect partner in crime, today my little Bholu is a grown up man and those wonderful years of childhood just feel like yesterday," she added.

The wedding will take place on November 10.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in "Thalaivi", which is the biopic of the late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Aksht Wedding
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp