Shahid Kapoor's morning bike adventure

Shahid Kapoor had earlier posted a picture from his 'Jersey' prep, where he is seen holding a bat, gloves and leg guards.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:08 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor was caught indulging in some early morning bike ride.

The actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram, sitting on a bike; "#morningride," he captioned. He looks dapper in a biker jacket, pants and boots.

The image currently has 1 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Shahid had earlier posted a picture from his 'Jersey' prep, where he is seen holding a bat, gloves and leg guards.

Alongside the image, he wrote: #jersey prep. . . De dhana dhan."

Shahid's upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Last month, the actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Shahid had then thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot in Chandigarh.

