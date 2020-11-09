NCB conducts raids at premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday conducted raids at residence and office premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai. The raids are still underway.

Earlier in the day, film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife and four drug peddlers who were arrested by NCB in a drug-related case on Sunday were taken for their medical examination.

Meanwhile, Firoz Nadiadwala who was also summoned by the NCB, has just arrived at their office for interrogation. His wife and others have been produced before Court for remand.

On Sunday, NCB searched the house of film producer Nadiadwala and arrested his wife Shabana Saeed in connection with a drugs-recovery case.

The NCB said 10 gram of ganja was seized during the search, which was allegedly procured from another accused named Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh.

"A team of NCB officials intercepted one Shabana Saeed, wife of Firoz A Nadiadwala, from her home and searched her house in presence of two independent witnesses. This is a follow-up operation in connection with a case wherein a total of 717.1 gram of ganja, 74.1 gm charas and 95.1 gm MD (commercial quantity) were seized, along with Rs 3,58,610 cash, and four people were arrested," said an official release issued by the NCB.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai, confirmed the arrest of Saeed.

"During the search, 10 gram of ganja, which was procured from accused Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh, was recovered. The said Shabana Saeed was issued a notice under Section 67 of the NDPS Act and after recording her statement, she was placed under arrest on November 8," the release said.