STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter recall ride on the wild side in 'Khaali Peeli'

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday recalled the fun time they had playing the protagonists Blackie and Pooja in 'Khaali Peeli'.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Khaali Peeli'.

A still from 'Khaali Peeli'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Young stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday recalled the fun time they had playing the protagonists Blackie and Pooja in the action-comedy Khaali Peeli.

"Neither of us have played such wild, unabashed, free-spirited and adventurous characters in our career so far. Blackie and Pooja are constantly fighting like cats and dogs and yet they have so much love for each other. I like the fact that Pooja is fighting in crisis, she is streetsmart and she is quite refreshing to watch on-screen," Ananya told IANS.

"Blackie is a street smart Mumbaiya guy, a wild child," said Ishaan, adding about his charater, Blackie the cabbie: "In this film, I got a chance to do everything -- action, drama, dance and, yes, I drove a car like crazy! I did all the driving scenes myself so I had a gala time to indulge in madness!"

What were the favourite characteristics they wished to pick up from Pooja and Blackie? Ananya promptly replied: "Pooja is my spirit animal and I so wish I could be her in real life. She is cool, adventurous and super funny with one-liners! I want to come up with such cool one-liners in real life. I think that is one of the characteristics I wish to acquire from Pooja."

Shared Ishaan: "I lived like Blackie when I was shooting for the film, I did not keep any stone unturned. I drove a taxi and did all the stunts by myself and walking with that swag!"

Ananya added: "When it comes to my attempt to do stunts in the film, I want to say that sitting behind Ishaan in the taxi, when he was driving it like a madman, was a stunt for me! I remember in one of the scenes Ishaan suddenly started driving the car in reverse and I started shouting 'Ishaan Ishaan... I was scared and I went out of character!'"

"Khaali Peeli" is directed by Maqbool Khan and also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik, Swanand Kirkire and Anup Soni. The film releases on Zee5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ishaan Khatter Ananya Panday Khaali Peeli
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp