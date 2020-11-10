STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife gets bail in drug case

The accused was arrested on Sunday after ganja (marijuana) was allegedly found at her residence in suburban Juhu during a search by the NCB and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A city court on Tuesday granted bail to Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged drug possession.

The accused was arrested on Sunday after ganja (marijuana) was allegedly found at her residence in suburban Juhu during a search by the NCB and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Monday.

She was granted bail by additional chief judicial magistrate A H Kashiskar on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

Arguing forbail, her lawyer Ayaz Khan submitted before thecourt that it is a case of seizure of a small quantity of drug.

The woman was not a drug peddler, but a consumer and the maximum punishment which she could get for the offence on conviction is one year, Khan said.

He told the court the accused is separated from her husband and has to look after her children.

She had been arrestedunder the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An official of the NCB had on Sunday said 10 grams of ganja were seized during the search.

The apex drug law enforcement agency had claimed that the contraband was prima facie procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan, who was arrested earlier.

Meanwhile,the NCB recorded the statement of Firoz Nadiadwala in connection with the drug seizure case on Monday.

The NCB has so far arrested five persons, including Nadiadwala''s wife, during its latest crackdown on drug peddlers and their clients.

A total of 727.1 gram ganja, 74.1 gram charas, 95.1 gram MD and Rs 3,58,610 in cash have been seized till now from the accused, an official had added.

The NCB started its probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

