STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

From sarangi to singing: A look at Nabeel Khan's artistic journey

Nabeel Khan became a sarangi sensation at seven under the guidance of his grandfather Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Sabri Khan and father Ustad Nasir Khan, and continues their legacy.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jaanejaan is available on Spotify, Ganna, iTunes and YouTube.

Jaanejaan is available on Spotify, Ganna, iTunes and YouTube. (YouTube screegrab)

By Nikita Sharma 
Express News Service

Classical sarangi artist, singer, and songwriter Nabeel Khan, released his debut song Jaanejaan on Saturday. Written, composed, and sung by the 21-year-old Delhi boy during the lockdown, the song is about separation and heartbreak. 

It combines soft rock and the soothing notes of the sarangi by Khan, accompanied by the tabla, electric guitar and drums. 

Nabeel Khan became a sarangi sensation at seven under the guidance of his grandfather Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Sabri Khan and father Ustad Nasir Khan, and continues the legacy of the Moradabad Sainia Gharana Sarangi playing style. 

An interview with Nabeel Khan: 

When did you work on this song?

The whole thing was quite dicey as all the explaining and improvisation took place over the virtual platforms and each instrumentalist came at his own time, recorded his part and went. It took four-five months from writing the lyrics to final video editing.

Your future plans?

I did one original fusion song using the sarangi and hangdrum along with my Russian friends and the Indian Ragas Band (New York), which will release on November 26 on their YouTube channel. I would love to work with music directors AR Rahman, Amit Trivedi Ji, Salim Suleman, Pritam sir and singers Vishal Mishra, Jubin Nautiyal, Armaan Malik, Mika Singh Ji, Anoop Jalota Ji. 

Sarangi or singing? What will you focus more on?

I am gravitating towards singing while playing the sarangi, so I see myself playing the sarangi and also singing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nabeel Khan Jaanejaan
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp