STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut replies to people asking her to be silent on Twitter

Actress Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in 'Thalaivi', which is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut has a message for people who often ask her to be quiet on Twitter, saying they have the option to unfollow her. She adds if they do not use that option, then they are obsessed with her.

"All the fans who keep checking my tweets all day and keep declaring they are bored/tired and ask me to stay quiet should Mute/unfollow or Block me, if you don't then you are clearly obsessed. Don't love me like a hater but if you don't know any better then go for it," Kangana tweeted.

Back in August, Kangana joined social media, taking over accounts that were originally run by her team. Since then, she uses the medium to express her state of mind, give her opinion on several issues and send out professional updates.

Recently, the actress tweeted support for Kamala Harris, the US vice president-elect.

"Not sure about Gajni Biden who's data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won't last more than a year, clearly Kamala Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day," she posted.

Kangana will soon be seen in "Thalaivi", which is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film traces the journey of the late Tamil leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

The actress also has "Tejas" and "Dhaakad" coming up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Twitter
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp