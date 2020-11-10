STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Neha Sharma is 'trying to lose all the COVID weight'

Neha will next be seen in the digital film 'Aafat-E-Ishq' co-starring Ila Arun, Namit Das, Amit Sial and Deepak Dobriyal.

Published: 10th November 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma (Photo | Neha Sharma Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Neha Sharma is grateful that gyms have finally reopened. The actress revealed on Monday that she is trying to lose her Covid weight.

"Gyms finally reopen and I couldn't be more grateful.. body feels better and so does the mind.. stay active for both your mind and body..." Neha shared in an Instagram post on her verified account along with the hashtags #fitnessmotivation, #fitness, #bemindful, #stayhealthy and #tryingtoloseallthecovidweight.

The actress also shared a video where she can be seen working out in a gym. She looks happy in the video.

Neha will next be seen in the digital film "Aafat-E-Ishq" co-starring Ila Arun, Namit Das, Amit Sial and Deepak Dobriyal.

"Aafat-e-Ishq" is based on award-winning Hungarian film, "Liza The Fox-Fairy". The Zee5 original film is directed by Indrajit Nattoji.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neha Sharma
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp