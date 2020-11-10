Richa Chadha practices 'Urdu shayari' for her next movie

By Express News Service

Richa Chadha is practicing Urdu shayari as prep for her next. The actor is gearing up for a start-to-finish schedule for her upcoming project in Lucknow. For her character, Richa is honing her Urdu skills and perfecting her 'lehja' for the shoot.

The producers also hired a diction expert from Lucknow to help the cast achieve the correct pronunciations. "It’s essential to stay authentic to the character and as actors, it’s primarily our job to perfect every element of our character. I am glad this film allows me the opportunity," Richa says.

Having grown up in Delhi, Richa was familiar with the works of Urdu poets like Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Basheer Badr, Chakbast, and others. Her interest in shayari has come in handy for the project. "Exploring language, places, and culture is the most thrilling aspect of being an actor. Every day is a learning experience and this shoot, drenched in old-world nostalgia was fulfilling," she says.