STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Richa Chadha practices 'Urdu shayari' for her next movie

The producers also hired a diction expert from Lucknow to help the cast achieve the correct pronunciations.

Published: 10th November 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

By Express News Service

Richa Chadha is practicing Urdu shayari as prep for her next. The actor is gearing up for a start-to-finish schedule for her upcoming project in Lucknow. For her character, Richa is honing her Urdu skills and perfecting her 'lehja' for the shoot.

The producers also hired a diction expert from Lucknow to help the cast achieve the correct pronunciations. "It’s essential to stay authentic to the character and as actors, it’s primarily our job to perfect every element of our character. I am glad this film allows me the opportunity," Richa says.

Having grown up in Delhi, Richa was familiar with the works of Urdu poets like Mirza Ghalib, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Basheer Badr, Chakbast, and others. Her interest in shayari has come in handy for the project. "Exploring language, places, and culture is the most thrilling aspect of being an actor. Every day is a learning experience and this shoot, drenched in old-world nostalgia was fulfilling," she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Richa Chadha
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp