Taapsee Pannu shares glimpse of her practice session as she gears up for 'Rashmi Rocket'

The actor has been putting a lot more efforts in following her strict fitness regime as she is preparing her body like an athlete.

Published: 10th November 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday shared a glimpse from her upcoming sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket', as she kicks in a fascinating fitness workout from the practice field.

The 'Pink' star shared a post on Instagram, in which she is seen practising 'Dhanurasana' yoga pose amid a green grass field. The actor has been putting a lot more efforts in following her strict fitness regime as she is preparing her body like an athlete.

The bow and the arrow ! #RashmiRocket

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

The 'Thappad' actor also shared a snap of her on her Instagram story, in which, she is stretching her body after running practice. The actor shared the first glimpse of her movie 'Rashmi Rocket', on Monday in which she is seen standing amid a track and field.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the movie is expected to release sometime in 2021. 'Rashmi Rocket' chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi's journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.

