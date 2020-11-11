STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harshavardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh to reunite for Kushan Nandy's Kun Faya Kun

Nandy, who has earlier helmed 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said that the film is backed by an engaging story.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Kushan Nandy on Wednesday announced his next film "Kun Faya Kun" featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Rane and Shaikh were recently seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama "Taish".

"Kun Faya Kun" centres on a family holiday that goes wrong when an unimaginable secret is revealed. Described as an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

Nandy, who has earlier helmed "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz" starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said that the film is backed by an engaging story. "The story is the hero here. It keeps you engaged till the end. The lead cast had to be a young couple and both Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda suited the characters perfectly," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Talking about the title of the film, Nandy said, it is a mystery in itself. "We thought it would be perfect to give them a sneak peek into what to expect from the film by telling them a bit, and holding up a bit," he added.

The shooting of the film will begin from Thursday. "Kun Faya Kun" is produced by Naeem A Siddiqui for Touchwood Multimedia Creations and the creative producer is Kiran Shyam Shroff.

